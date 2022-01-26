Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam? Helen Sharpe’s future

Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam following the events of season 4 episode 14? The thought may cross your mind.

After all, the episode concluded in a way where you could easily imagine Helen Sharpe being gone for a while. She pushed Max to stay at New Amsterdam at the end of the episode, rather than coming back to their new home in London. She recognized that there was no way he could leave behind the hospital in the state it was with Dr. Fuentes at the helm; it was a spot where doctors were turning on each other and there was so much war behind the scenes that the focus was barely on patients anymore.

Max may not have loved the idea of staying, but he also realized in the end he needed to … for now. Eventually, the plan is for them to reunite.

So what does this mean for Freema’s future on the series? This is where the questions now lie. Having her separate from the rest of the team could prove difficult for the remainder of the season, especially since there’s so much chaos often at New Amsterdam itself. Yet, we’re encouraged that Sharpe will still be around. She made it very clear to Max that he will never lose her, and the two will fight both to make their relationship and their professional careers work.

For Max, the top priority for now has to be finding a way to get Dr. Fuentes out of the hospital. If that can happen, there’s at least a small hope that he can get some sunshine back in what is now an extremely dark place. Let us continue to hope for that light at the end of the tunnel.

Following tonight’s New Amsterdam, are you worried that Freema Agyeman could be leaving the show and Dr. Sharpe?

