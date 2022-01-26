Superman & Lois season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Aftermath of Bizarro reveal!

After the big twist that we got tonight, are you more excited than ever for Superman & Lois season 2 episode 4? It looks like Tyler Hochlin is going to have his hands even more full now as he takes on a version of Bizarro, and of course we imagine that this is going to cause problems to just about every part of his life.

We love how the twist was presented, and it obviously goes without saying that there’s potential for all sorts of stuff coming up. “The Inverse Method” will be a great hour of TV for the Bizarro twist alone, but that’s before you consider that Lucy Lane is going to be returning to the Arrowverse! It’s been years since she was last around on Supergirl, and we’re curious to learn more about how she will factor into this story now.

Want a few more details on the road ahead? Then check out the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

JENNA DEWAN (“SUPERGIRL”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois’ sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah’s upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong (204). Original airdate 2/1/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

