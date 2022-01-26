The Flash season 8 episode 6 trailer teases Bart, Nora, and more

While you will be forced to wait until March to see The Flash season 8 episode 6, The CW has bestowed quite a gift for all of us today: A new trailer!

If you look below, you can get a window into what looks to be a really fun next chapter of the series, one that will begin by Barry and Iris’ kids Nora and Bart traveling back to the past in order to (potentially) fix some problems that they created. We won’t pretend that this is something brand-new to the franchise, mostly because it’s not. We’ve seen Barry more or less do the same thing in the past! Yet, this is another reminder that speedsters never take in the mistakes of other speedsters, and through Impulse and XS’ clean-up act, they may run across a number of unexpected problems. Also, there’s a good chance that they’ll experience parts of their father’s past that they never imagined possible previously.

Are there some more villains in the present? Absolutely, including one who should be familiar to recent viewers of the show. The challenge the writers have is finding a way to come up with a worthy Big Bad for this leveled-up Barry in the aftermath of what happened with Reverse-Flash in Armageddon. While there is no indication yet that this is the final season, we are probably closer to the end now than the beginning. With that in mind, we’re absolutely imagining that things are going to keep building into an increasingly-crazier spot before we get to the very end of the road.

Remember that when The Flash does return, it’s going to be doing so on a new night in March. Set your schedules accordingly!

