New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 return date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s new episode on NBC, do you want to get the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 return date — or, at the very least some hints at when it could be?

We should go ahead and start things off by getting the worst bit of news out of the way — you’re going to be waiting for a long time. There is no new episode next week and after that, nothing is planned opposite the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, it still seems like we’ll be waiting a long time after that, as well.

According to the Futon Critic, it looks as though you won’t be seeing New Amsterdam back with new episodes until Tuesday, April 19. Why in the world are we waiting that long? Well, it could be about NBC’s desire to air the remaining episodes this season all at once, plus also the fact that we’ve seen so many new episodes already — more than almost any other show on the fall schedule. The network wanted to help the ratings by airing a ton of episodes following La Brea, and then also following the past few episodes of This Is Us. When the show returns there’s a good chance it will continue to air after This Is Us, and fingers crossed it ends up generating some good ratings there. We already know that it will be coming back for a season 5, so there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to the immediate future.

Moving forward, we absolutely think we’re going to see a lot of drama across a number of different fronts. Take, for example, when it comes to the state of New Amsterdam the hospital, but also personal relationships. Think how many tests have been thrown in front of everyone so far!

Where do you want to see things go entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15?

Are you sad to be waiting a long time in order to get the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to stay at the site for further news and stories every single step of the way. (Photo: NBC.)

