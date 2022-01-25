Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam, Dr. Lauren Bloom?

Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam and her character of Dr. Lauren Bloom following season 4 episode 14? With the story that was set up entering tonight’s episode, it’s absolutely fair to wonder about that.

Let’s go ahead and explain the situation that Bloom’s in. At the end of this past episode, the character explained that in order to ensure that Leyla would not leave her position, she would leave her own. This was the thing that she felt was the most fair after falsely representing how Leyla got her spot on the team in the first place. She wants to be in control of her own life, and that is something that Bloom took away from her — regardless of what her intentions were.

We know that you will see Dr. Bloom again tonight, as it appears as though we could be entering her last day at the hospital. Or, that’s how it will be presented. Will she really leave? That’s a little harder to figure out. Leyla may decide that she wants Lauren to stay in her current post, or Bloom could find a job somewhere else within the hospital in a role that doesn’t oversee Leyla directly. There are plenty of scenarios where Montgomery stays on as a cast member, but we’ll wait until the episode airs and plays before we confirm much of anything.

Beyond Dr. Bloom, there are certainly other big decisions that need to be made tonight, as well — take, what Max and Helen want to do after coming back to the hospital. They have a new life in London, but will they walk away from the hospital and Fuentes’ reign of terror?

Entering tonight’s New Amsterdam, were you worried that Janet Montgomery could be leaving the show?

What decision did you think Dr. Bloom would ultimately make? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

