Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We’ll answer that question within this article, but also share some small crossover news that could prove very much exciting.

The first order of business here is, alas, having to share the bad news that the franchise is still on hiatus. Luckily, that will be over before too long! There is a new episode set for February 1, and it’s an exciting one for a handful of reasons. “Chew Toy” is going to feature a really dramatic case, a mysterious message for Forrester, and then also a small crossover. Even though Jeremy Sisto’s character on FBI in Jubal Valentine has gone through a LOT as of late, he will still be stopping by for a story arc here.

To get a few more details on that story, and what to expect in this episode overall, we suggest you view the full FBI: International season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Chew Toy” – When an NYPD officer is detained in Transnistria for aggravated assault, the Fly Team investigates his claims of infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power. Also, Forrester receives an unusual message from an unknown sender, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If you did not know already, the bad news we have is that after this, you’re going to be stuck waiting for quite some time to see the series back for more. More than likely, you’ll see episode 12 air in either late February or early March, following the completion of the Winter Olympics.

