Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Is the medical drama back on the air following a lengthy hiatus? At one point, it did seem like we could be getting an episode tonight that is very-much personal to Dr. Conrad Hawkins.

Alas, that is turning out to not be the case. There is no new installment tonight and instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting one more week to see what’s next. It did look briefly like “Her Heart” could be coming on tonight due to a Fox press release, but that changed shortly after. You can get a little more insight for this episode below, plus some hints at what’s coming after the fact on February 8.

Season 5 episode 11, “Her Heart” – A case turns personal for Conrad when the donor recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma in the all-new “Her Heart” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-511) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Season 5 episode 12, “Now You See Me” – When a lost child is brought into the ER with physical signs of abuse, Conrad and Cade try to get to the bottom of what happened to her. While out shopping, Devon and Leela encounter a woman who is having trouble breathing, and when she arrives at the hospital, Devon takes it upon himself to make sure she feels comfortable with the staff. Meanwhile, Bell eyes an open seat on the State Medical Board and Billie decides it’s time to confront her past in the all-new “Now You See Me” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-512) (TV-14 L, S, V)

For those curious, it seems like The Resident has no issue airing opposite the Winter Olympics. This is something that a lot of other networks are steering clear of, so we’ll see how this works out for them in terms of the ratings.

