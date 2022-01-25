The Equalizer season 2 spoilers: Queen Latifah on Chris Noth firing

The Equalizer season 2 is going to be undergoing a major change in front of the camera, and it has to do with the dismissal of Chris Noth.

Following accusations of sexual assault the CBS series opted to drop the series regular, and that means the story will push onward without William Bishop. Speaking to People Magazine, series star Queen Latifah spoke at length about his exit for the first time, and also noted that the writers are working to figure out how to handle the character’s departure:

“It’s still surreal. It’s such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with … And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?

“We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character. Chris’s character is obviously a big part of the show, and it was amazing chemistry.”

We’re sure that there will be some solution figured out here before the end of the season, and we of course do wonder if a recasting is possible. It would allow them to preserve the Bishop character, but we don’t see these happen all that often in dramas. It’s more common in comedies, mostly because the writers can be a little bit meta and make jokes about how the new actor looks a little bit different from the old one.

The Equalizer season 2 is currently on hiatus, whether it be for the NFL Playoffs or the upcoming Winter Olympics. You can expect it to return with new episodes in late February and after that, we’ll get new stories much of the rest of the way save for an awards-show hiatus or two.

