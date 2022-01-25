Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see season 6 episode 4? It goes without saying that we want to see the next new episode, especially given all the hype that is out there about it.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too much longer in order to see it. While we know that a lot of shows are off the air over the next few weeks due to the Winter Olympics but in the case of This Is Us, we’re not at the hiatus yet. There’s a new episode tonight and beyond that, there’s another one planned for next week. After that, we’ll likely see the series off until a little bit later in the month.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below for some thoughts on what just happened last week. We’ll have a review for episode 4 up later, so we 100% suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We don’t want to miss any other updates that are coming your way!

So what is at the core of tonight’s “Don’t Let Me Keep You”? This is most likely one of the most important Jack Pearson episodes we’ve had in years. Over the course of it, you’ll understand more everything that happened following the death of his father; this is going to be an emotional, difficult episode for him, and we imagine that Milo Ventimiglia’s performance will be through the room.

Do we 100% understand that Jack doesn’t have as much to do now that the character is dead in the present? Absolutely, and that’s also why we’re happy to get more of the character whenever there is a story like this, one that can emerge from the rest of the pack.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 4?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we want you to be in the loop for all of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







