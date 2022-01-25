American Rust canceled at Showtime; no season 2 coming

For everyone out there who was hoping to see more of American Rust, here is where we come bearing some bad news. There’s not going to be a season 2 of the Showtime – Jeff Daniels series.

In a statement to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (where the show filmed), the network confirmed that they are not moving forward with more new episodes:

“We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season. We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

So why end the show here? We think the biggest reason is that for whatever reason, and in spite of the big names, American Rust just didn’t take off. It didn’t receive glowing reviews through the first batch of episodes, and also did not perform significantly well. It was followed up by shows in Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets that each performed extraordinarily well, and that probably made its overall performance look even worse by comparison.

Ultimately, we think what Showtime was hoping for here was that American Rust could be more or less their answer to a Mare of Easttown or a Sharp Objects, which both featured big names and communities that were somewhat unique to premium cable. We’d argue that creatively, Rust played things a little bit too safe, and hoped that the presence of its big names would work on some level to overcome a story that felt like it could’ve been from a number of other crime shows under the sun.

It’s possible that season 2 could be shopped around elsewhere but at this point, we feel like it’s unlikely we’ll get a little bit more of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Rust

What do you think about American Rust being canceled at Showtime?

Do you wish there was a season 2 coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







