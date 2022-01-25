Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: How dark will things get?

Yellowjackets season 2 is a something we’re very much excited for, and we also hope it’ll be out at some point at the end of the year. There are a lot of moments that are coming we’re excited for — and then, there’s the concept of having people eat each other. That’s something we’re a little more unnerved about.

We’ve already seen the concept of this teased at the start of season 1 but, ultimately the writers didn’t spend a lot of time focusing on that aspect of the show the rest of the season outside of Taissa biting her own hand. Rest assured, we’re going to be getting to that point sooner rather than later.

Watch our Yellowjackets finale discussion now! Take a look below for some thoughts on the SHOCKING end to season 1. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for more Yellowjackets videos.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, executive producer Ashley Lyle confirmed that there are plans to get to this part of the story soon — it just wasn’t meant to be rushed into. (Hey, who wants to rush into that?)

“It’s a case of wanting to make sure that we build the story properly and have – despite the heightened quality of the show – have the right amount of grounding … And in our minds, it just would take longer than the time we allotted for the first season to get to that actual point. I mean, in terms of crossing a Rubicon, that is a very big one. So, we wanted to really hit the emotional moments that we could see as precursors to that. The intention was always that season 1 was always meant to be spring, summer, fall with a sort of ‘winter is coming’ feel to it. And then season 2, winter hits and it’s sort of the apex of everything that we’ve seen building toward. I would love to reassure all our viewers that we’re not going to drag out [people dining on each other] for five seasons. It is very much coming, but we want to make sure we get there the right way.”

Our feeling is that we could get there closer to the end of season 2, since we don’t think we’re at that point in the wilderness just yet. The thing that we’re the most perplexed about right now is why it’s happening. Did everyone just run out of other food sources at a certain point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







