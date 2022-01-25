Ordinary Joe season 1 finale: A tale of three proposals

Entering tonight’s Ordinary Joe season 1 finale, we of course had a ton of questions about how things would wrap up across the timelines. Would we end up getting closure — or, find ourselves in a spot where there was a big cliffhanger for every single plot.

So what were some of the big moments? We suppose we should start with the really bad news for Nurse Joe, who made a big trip thinking that he was going to get Jenny to renew their vows. Yet, that may not happen based on who was in that room with her. What’s coming next will be a test of his perception versus reality, but there’s still SO much to be explored here.

Meanwhile, Cop Joe found himself losing someone he cared about in Amy, who wanted to go back to Miami to work on her mother’s campaign. Yet, all of that may have changed when he made a big decision: Asking her to marry him. Cop Joe is one of the stronger storylines just because this moment of impulsivity felt truly earned, and it’s put Amy in a really fascinating spot now. What does she want out of the rest of her life.

By the time we got to the Music Joe story, you could probably get a sense of where things were going. He made it clear that he wanted to be with Jenny, even though there was SO much else going on. Take, for example, the family that she has! Music Joe is a mess — by far, he’s the biggest mess of any of the three and the one who is reaching for something he can’t quite grasp. This is a show about the good and bad choices and it’s clear that Music Joe found some great joy in success; yet, it also came at a heavy cost elsewhere.

In a way, every Joe came with their own proposal in the finale — none of them were identical, though, and there isn’t a clear answer across the board.

