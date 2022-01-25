The Blacklist season 9 episode 10: Are we set for big Panabaker arc?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 10, the primary question we’re set to think about revolves entirely around Vandyke. We know that he’s the person responsible for the death of Liz Keen; yet, it’s still to be determined how he found her.

This is where we circle back to Cynthia Panabaker. Is she going to be a big part of the story moving forward? Can we anticipate her serving as a Big Bad, and could she actually be responsible for hiring Vandyke?

No doubt, all of this is an interesting proposition for a number of different reasons. Panabaker certainly had it out for Liz — think in terms of the Burn Notice! It also seemed like she was fine to bury the Blacklist project completely. That could mean there’s a motive for her to just kill Reddington or Liz so that she can more easily move forward. Clearly, Panabaker is a fan of power, since she’s now a Senator. She could also be the one out to destroy Cooper with the frame-job that is being executed against him.

Here’s where things get a little bit messy. Can we believe that Panabaker is a villain? Absolutely, but at the same time it’s hard to imagine her hiring Vandyke. How would she find him, let alone trust him in order to do the job she wants? This is not an altogether easy thing for us to answer at the moment.

Yet, no matter where her story goes from here, we have a hard time thinking we’re at the end of the road for her story this season…

