Promised Land season 1 episode 2 air date, early spoilers for what’s ahead

Following the premiere today, do you want some more news on Promised Land season 1 episode 2? You’ll be getting it sooner rather than later…

The first order of business here is noting that the Bellamy Young series will get a special early preview on Hulu tomorrow! If you want to enjoy it a little bit early, that is your chance to do so. This is obviously a part of ABC’s plan to further leverage the streaming service in order to get more ratings to one of its shows, and it’s something we imagine we’ll see more and more of in the future. Promised Land does have at least a chance to get some viewers tonight on the strength of The Bachelor, but the hope here is to have it appeal to the largest possible audience.

If you’re planning to just watch the show on ABC proper, then go ahead and know that the next episode is airing on January 31 in this same 10:00 p.m. timeslot. Below, you can see the official synopsis with a few more details on what’s coming up:

“La Madrugada (Day Break)” – Joe faces different challenges as Mateo threatens to expose his past while Margaret conspires to obstruct his future. Carmen supports Veronica in a time of need, and Lettie is no longer able to ignore Junior’s misbehavior. Meanwhile, Carlos, Juana and Billy find time for a little fun while adjusting to their new lives on a new episode of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 31 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. This episode will have a special early debut on Hulu on TUESDAY, JAN. 25.

The whole objective of this series is to deliver a primetime soap full of twists and turns — in order to achieve that, we think it’s going to need to be as chaotic as possible almost from the get-go. After all, you need to have people hooked!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Promised Land season 1 episode 2?

