Snowpiercer season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Last to Go’

After the big premiere today on TNT, it only makes sense to want to know a little bit more about Snowpiercer season 3 episode 2. Where are things going to go from here? Brace yourselves for a story that is stuffed full of more surprises, but also one where Wilford is going to do what he can to keep up appearances. Things are not going to slow down at this point; the universe is expanding and from here on out, things are only going to be getting crazier.

Below, you can check out the full Snowpiercer season 3 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Layton goes on the hunt, as Wilford works to boost morale; the resistance discovers a threat that could undermine everything they’ve worked for.

As we dive further and further into this season, one of the things we’re most curious about is seeing more of this ever-changing world. The things you are probably going to see this season would not have been possible in season 1 or 2, and a lot of that speaks to the natural evolution of this story. It also shows the power that comes in the element of surprise; even if Snowpiercer is not an original concept in its current form, they are still finding a way to make it stand out on its own.

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see more ratings success for Snowpiercer, as well, but it is nice to know that there is already a season 4 renewal locked in! You can just enjoy the story that is here, while also being simultaneously concerned for the fates of certain characters in the mix. People could die at just about every turn, so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

