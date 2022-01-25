NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14 return date hopes at CBS

Following the big episode tonight, do you want to know the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14 return date at CBS — or at least get a sense of it? Rest assured, we’re more than happy to pass along a little bit of info within!

The first thing we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: There’s no new episode next week. There’s also not one the week after. Like most other shows on CBS right now, we’re about to embark on a pretty long hiatus due to the Winter Olympics.

How long are we talking about? Think until at least February 21, though there are some indications it could be February 28. Either way, it’s going to be one of the biggest breaks we’ve had for the Vanessa Lachey series since it premiered. We did get two episodes in a short period of time, though, and we think the objective here was to recruit a lot of people following the big NFL game.

The next order of business for NCIS: Hawaii is that it receives a season 2 renewal, and we do honestly think one is going to come there over the next month or two. The ratings are good enough to justify it; also, getting an early renewal goes a long way in order to ensure that the writers can get prepared far in advance for what the future holds.

Odds are, you’ll be waiting for a little while to get some more specifics on the next new episode — by the time we get around to mid-February, we think a little bit more will be clear. Prepare for a lot of action and, down the road, a lot of character development as we get to know this ensemble better.

