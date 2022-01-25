NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama starts work on NCIS: Hawaii event

We know that there are new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii on the air tonight but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead! There is a crossover event set to air in late March, and we’ve got a new look at Wilmer Valderrama out on location now.

If you look below via the actor’s Instagram, you can see him for what is his first day of production on the upcoming event. We know that he and Katrina Law are both out there working on scenes, though there isn’t a lot of information beyond that as to what lies ahead story-wise.

Do we think that NCIS would love to make this a semi-annual event? Absolutely. It makes sense given that the two shows air on the same night; the biggest issue is merely the global health crisis. We know that the team was able to make things work this time, and we certainly hope that they can do so again further on down the road.

Right now, we’re sure that one of the priorities behind this crossover is to get more people watching the Hawaii show, if at all possible. Remember that they want to generate some more buzz around it and to get a season 2 renewal! We already reported that it performed extremely well following NFL football tonight, and we’ll see if that transfers over to some success both tonight and when the crossover eventually airs.

What do you most want to see on the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event?

