Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Will season 5 return soon?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we about to have a chance to dive back into the awesome world of this medical drama?

It goes without saying that we want more of the show — after all, shouldn’t everyone who is into this sort of drama? The most recent episode concluded with a battle being teased between Dr. Lim and Salen Morrison, one that could spin off into a showdown involving most of the staff. Remember that Salen will, most likely, stop at nothing in order to implement some of her policies. However, most of then don’t have a patient-first mindset and are instead more corporate in nature. We don’t think the majority of the medical team really want to work with her again, but it’s really going to prove tough to topple someone with far more money and resources than any of them.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while still to see what is happening on the show coming up. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but there’s also not one set for the following week, either. We’re going to be waiting for a good while to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast back.

In a post on Instagram you can see series regular Will Yun Lee tease an image of himself alongside several other cast members, noting that the show will be back “soon.” Unfortunately, it’s tough to dig a whole lot deeper than that since ABC has another show on Monday nights right now in Promised Land. Our hope is that when The Good Doctor does return to TV, we can get a new episode a week and there are no more breaks.

