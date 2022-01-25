The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 4: Prodigal Son alum to appear

Next week The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 4 is going to arrive on Fox, and this one could prove to be fascinating on many levels. Not only is there a direct continuation of everything you’ve seen so far, but also a familiar face as a guest star! Not only is Prodigal Son / Longmire alum Lou Diamond Phillips making an appearance, but the same goes for his daughter Gracie Phillips.

For a few details about this particular story as a whole, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca’s treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when a potential donor refuses to participate, she turns to Arman for help, who escalates the situation to get results. Meanwhile, Garrett makes a risky demand of Thony, pushing her deeper into moral ambiguity in the all-new “Kabayan” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 31 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-104) (TV-D, L, V)

The idea of Thony dealing with “moral ambiguity” could be some sort of recurring theme throughout the rest of the season. We have a hard time thinking that she’s ever going to find herself in a stable place for the rest of the season and in all honesty, wouldn’t the show be so much blander if that was the case? We need to see her getting in deeper trouble, and for those around her to put her in even greater risk.

One other thing we’ll be curious about moving forward is whether or not this show can hold its remaining audience. It managed to get off to a decent start but we’ve seen a few times over that retaining audiences can be hard for freshman shows. That’s especially the case for one that took an early hiatus, as this one did.

