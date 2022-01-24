NCIS season 19 episode 13 return date: Brian Dietzen co-writes!

Let’s start off this NCIS season 19 episode 13 article by getting the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting a good while to see it. While CBS has not officially announced a return date, it’s going to be in late February.

Now, let’s get to the good news: This episode is the one co-written by star Brian Dietzen alongside Scott Williams! The glorious news about Dietzen taking on this gig was reported several weeks ago, and after spending so long in front of the camera as Jimmy Palmer, we’re sure it had to be fun to do something a little bit different.

New NCIS video! Take a look below for some more thoughts on the show and remember, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re discussing the series after every new episode and that’s the best way to stay up-to-date.

While technically CBS has yet to reveal too much info about this episode, we do know that Meredith Eaton is reprising her role as Carol Wilson from the CDC. It’s been a long time since the actress was on board the show — think prior to her playing Matty Webber on MacGyver. It’s going to be really fun to see what’s been going on with the character since then, even if there’s a serious case that will need to be handled here. More often than not, the CDC is brought in for a very specific reason. Since this case could be medical in nature, could that also mean a larger role for Jimmy? We hope so.

To date, it’s felt like season 19 has been a great one for Dietzen as an actor, and on-screen we’re still hoping for some more fun and heartfelt moments for Palmer. (We’ve made it clear on many occasions already that we’d love to see him and Jessica Knight get together at some point down the road.)

Related – Check out more news on NCIS right now!

What are you most excited to see on NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates all season long. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







