The Neighborhood season 4 episode 13 return date hopes at CBS

Following what we have a chance to see tonight, do you want to get The Neighborhood season 4 episode 13 return date? Is there any other news out there for what lies ahead? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here!

The first order of business, though, is sharing the news that few most likely want to hear: There is no new installment coming out next week. Following that, the show will be in repeats for a while due to the Winter Olympics. The earliest the Cedric the Entertainer – Max Greenfield show could come back on the air is Monday, February 21, but a return date has not been 100% confirmed at the time of this publication. If not the 21st, we could easily imagine it back on February 28.

Unfortunately, we could be waiting for at least a little while longer to learn more as to what lies ahead, but we think that the writers have given up an ample roadmap for the sort of stories to expect the rest of the season. The Neighborhood is at its core a family sitcom, and these two families will continue to be at the center of everything. Given that they come from such different backgrounds, of course some time is going to be spent mining that.

Beyond just this, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if one or two episodes teeter on the emotional side, largely because this show is not one to shy away from important issues. Viewers do continue to respond to the stories being told here, as the live total audience is only down 3% to date versus where it was in season 3. It’s one of the reasons why it’s already been renewed for a season 5!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Neighborhood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







