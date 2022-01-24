Ordinary Joe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, can you expect an Ordinary Joe season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? Within this article, we’ll dive into what we know and then look a little bit more towards the future.

So where should we begin here? Let’s go ahead and talk about the facts as we have them. For the time being, nothing has been 100% confirmed at the moment on an Ordinary Joe season 2. Are we hopeful? We’re going to try to be but, when the dust settles, it’s all going to be about the ratings.

The issue that the James Wolk drama runs into here is that over the past several weeks, the numbers were far from great. It has struggled since losing The Voice as a lead-in and there’s evidence through this that the show may not be able to take care of itself on its own. Could it be making up for that in some delayed viewing measures? You almost hope so, given that this could be the thing that helps to ensure that Ordinary Joe stays afloat. We’ve seen series before be saved by streaming data and/or DVR figures, even if live viewing is still one of the easiest ways that a show makes money.

If this is the end for this show, it’s really going to be a bummer given that Ordinary Joe had so much potential as a series from top to bottom. For whatever reason Wolk has struggled with getting a permanent full-time TV gig, even if most of his projects have been high-quality. This one in particular had an innovative premise that pushed the limits of the sort of stories that could be told on a major network; we’ll miss it if it’s gone.

