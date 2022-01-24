Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Eric Dane on Cal, Nate after big hour

Tonight’s Euphoria episode delivered something that we certainly did not see coming from the jump: A big storyline for Nate. He’s largely considered to be one of the most unlikable characters in this world and for good reason; yet, he wasn’t always like that. There was a different part of his past that we saw tonight, and we do wonder how that could eventually manifest itself moving forward.

For now, though, let’s focus on another question: Does Cal actually care for his son? Does he love him? There is so much hatred there and so much pain and loss. Yet, Eric Dane does also still believe that there is love, and that

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actor had to say on this particular subject:

I think they really do love each other. They love the potential of what they could be and not the actuality of what’s going on. I’m his father, he’s my son. At the end of the day, it’s blood, and I’m sure all he yearns for is a father who’s paternal. And all I want is for my son to be happy. And I see how conflicted my son is. I’m sure it tears him up.

We are still early on in this season and just when you think about that alone, it’s easy to imagine that there are going to be a lot of other twists and turns coming up. We imagine that this relationship will evolve, even if we’re not going to ever associate Cal and “redemption” in the same sentence. That’s just not possible on the basis of some of the things we’ve seen him do.

What did you think about the Eric Dane – Cal story from Euphoria season 2 episode 3?

