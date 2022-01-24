Claws season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The last before series finale

Are you ready to check out Claws season 4 episode 9 on TNT next week? There’s a lot of great stuff worth thinking about here!

Oh, and there is of course also this: The fact that it’s the final episode before the series finale. It’s going to be an action-packed intense hour that could feature multiple deaths or, at the very least, a plan for Desna to get herself and her friends out of trouble. Doing that, however, is going to be easier said than done with the DEA creeping around every corner.

If you do want to get some other news right now in terms of what the future holds, we suggest that you take a look at the full Claws season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

With the crew in shambles and the threat of the DEA looming, Desna plots an exit strategy for herself and her girls; her plans are accelerated after Bryce kills Tony in a jealous rage and then confesses it to Uncle Daddy.

Is a show like this going to have a happy ending? That may be one of the hardest things to figure out here. Tonally, the writers have made us want to root for so many of these characters; however, at the same time they’ve done some pretty brutal things. They’ve left us morally conflicted at times and when the dust settles, we tend to think that is the point. They really don’t want us thinking clearly in terms of how this story will end and whether or not Desna will either survive or stay out of prison.

The one thing we can say with some confidence is pretty simple: This is gonna be a thrill ride. We just hope you’re prepared to check it out.

