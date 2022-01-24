The Bachelor episode 3 sneak peek: Clayton Echard’s Baywatch date

With The Bachelor episode 3 coming to ABC tomorrow night, are you ready to dive into Clayton Echard’s beach / Baywatch date? This has been hyped up since the very start of the season.

Ultimately, this date really just seems like an excuse to get everyone in some of the iconic outfits, and the sneak peek below serves as a means of setting that up. First, Clayton and some of his women arrive to the beach just to have fun, but that’s before Nicole Eggert shows up. (She, of course, was one of the many famous faces who were a part of the original series.)

Beyond that, the preview also indicates that the whole purpose of the Baywatch outfits is “lifeguard training,” which of course is an excuse for everyone to practice CPR with the leading man. Prepare in advance for a super-competitive date where everyone is going to do what they can in order to get time with him. Odds are, some will be more successful than others.

One of the larger questions we’ve got in this episode is how much of the overall time will be spent focusing on some of the villains. Remember, after all, that we spent the bulk of last week dealing with issues pertaining to either Cassidy or Shanae. There’s a good chance that Cassidy will be gone if Clayton takes her rose away; meanwhile, Shanae could end up being prominent still because of her ongoing feud with Elizabeth. We’ve seen a good bit of it play out already, and we’ve yet to see any sign that some of it is going to slow down.

The beach just got a little better ☀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/YUumnNSZ4c — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 23, 2022

