Legends of the Hidden Temple season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CW?

After tonight’s big finale, can you expect Legends of the Hidden Temple season to turn up down the road at The CW? Is there any reason for hope? Just like you would expect, there are a number of things to break down within this piece.

The best place to start here is where things stand at the moment: At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for the series, a revival of the Nickelodeon classic. Do we want there to be more? Absolutely, and for a number of different reasons.

We’ve probably noted this in the past, but we’ve got a TON of nostalgia for this show. Legends of the Hidden Temple was one of our favorite shows growing up and by and large, this series does a great job of capturing what made the original so fun — they’ve tried to be faithful while at the same time adding a few new elements. We do appreciate that the challenges are bigger, and there is still an attempt at incorporating some history into the mysterious item every single week.

Are there things that could be improved on? Absolutely. The confessionals ultimately felt unneeded and by and large, we’d love more time spent on competitions per episode than deeper dives into some of the contestants. We’d also push the contestants even further given that they aren’t kids like they were in the original. Amplify the danger element a little bit more! We’d also be happy if there was even more tongue-in-cheek humor since Cristela Alonzo has such fantastic comedy chops.

The ratings for Legends of the Hidden Temple aren’t exactly stellar, but let’s also remember that the show probably doesn’t cost as much as your average scripted show. With that in mind, you could bring this back and try to raise the stakes.

Do you want to see a Legends of the Hidden Temple season 2 renewal at The CW, and what would you change about it moving forward?

