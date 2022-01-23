Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 spoilers: Eddie’s unusual new case!

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 is poised to air on CBS this coming Friday, so why not take a look ahead at what’s coming?

For everyone who loves Eddie, rest assured she’s getting a story of her own, and it’s also one of the more curious cases she’s had a chance to take on since being paired up with Badillo. Above, you can see the two of them back at the precinct, having some sort of discussion on the mystery they’re tackling. What is said mystery? Per the synopsis, “Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore.”

From here, what we’re left to wonder is pretty simple: Who would steal such valuable books, and also why they chose to do it in the first place. We’re sure that certain books can sell for a pretty penny on the black market, and there probably aren’t the same sort of security measures here as opposed to your standard jewelry store. That may have been a part of the planning.

In general, we’d just say to prepare for an episode here that has a lot of surprises at its center, and also moments to see if this partnership can become more solidified. It does feel like the two have turned a corner so far, but they still have a ways to go before we could say they are fully locked-in to being successful in the long run. Jamie said he wanted to see the two together for a reason, and we could still be waiting to see a lot of that pay off in earnest.

Hopefully, along the way here we’re also going to see some Jamie/Eddie moments. This show is at its best when we get a couple of those an episode!

