Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 12 spoilers

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, We’ll take a look at that, but then also dive further into the series’ future!

Let’s begin here by sharing something that is definitely well worth celebrating: Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast are back on the air tonight! After a week off the air we’re going to get a chance to see “The Knock” starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s going to be a pretty shocking case at the center of this, but that will be balanced out with what is quite possibly one of the most awkward double dates ever. For some more news on that, take a look at what we’ve got below:

Season 4 episode 12, “The Knock” – The team responds to the report of a severed hand washing up on the beach and are on the hunt to find its owner. Meanwhile, Tim attempts to prove he isn’t a control freak to Lucy and invites her on a double date with him and Ashley on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now, we know there are a lot of shows out there taking major stretches of time off for either the Olympics or NFL football. Luckily, that isn’t happening here and you’ll see more of The Rookie next week! We’ll have a little bit more on “Fight or Flight” a little bit later in the day, but it could prove to be one of the funnier stories of the season as Nolan has to face off against a rather unusual adversary: A teenager.

After that episode, this is where we’re probably going to be at a point where there are more repeats. Go ahead and blame the Winter Olympics for some of that!

