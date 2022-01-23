NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 preview: ‘Spies, Part 1’ start time!

In the event you did not know NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 is airing on CBS in just a matter of hours … but when will it actually air?

Well, let’s just say the answer to that is a little bit complicated. The main focus for the network at the moment is airing “Spies, Part 1” following the conclusion of the AFC Divisional Playoff game. There’s a chance in here for there to generate a whole lot more in the way of viewership, and we’re sure that the network will embrace that as much as they possibly can.

Below, you can see what some of the current plans are for the Vanessa Lachey series, but remember that this is all totally subject to change if the game runs long.

NCIS: HAWAI’I will air part one of a two-part episode on a special day and time, immediately following the AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME, Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs will begin at 6:30 PM, ET. Episode airtime is approximate after post-game coverage). Part two airs the following night in the series’ regular time period, Monday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

So what’s coming up story-wise? Hawaii Five-0 alum Beulah Koale is appearing in both this episode and the one tomorrow night, but not as his old character Junior Reigns. Check out the synopsis, which also includes a big-name director in Star Trek: The Next Generation alum LeVar Burton:

“Spies, Part 1” – When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Beulah Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, to be broadcast immediately following the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage). The episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

