Ordinary Joe season 1 finale: Show EP on season 2 renewal hopes

With the Ordinary Joe season 1 finale coming onto NBC tomorrow, what better time than the present to start discussing season 2 hopes? It goes without saying that a LOT of people out there will want more of Music Joe, Cop Joe, and Nurse Joe in some shape or form. The James Wolk series has built up an incredibly loyal following, and we of course would like to see where things go from here.

So are some folks behind the scenes optimistic? Well, if nothing else, they seem to recognize that there is a way to get more episodes on the air at some point. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is what executive producer Russel Friend had to say on the subject:

“We’re waiting to hear, obviously, from the network [and] tying to figure out, basically, how we’re doing on streaming … Our hope is to get the word out that come Monday, all 13 episodes of the show will be available on Hulu and Peacock. We’re really hoping that people discover the show streaming-wise. It’s such an bingeable show. So we’re really hoping that once once all 13 episodes are up, that people who like to binge their shows could now jump in and really get hooked. So hopefully if that happens, that would obviously help us with a Season 2.”

Is there a chance there’s a cliffhanger at the end of the finale? We’d at least expect something, mostly because the writers should want to give everyone a further incentive to come back for more. That is often what we see from first-year shows hoping to extend their lives a little bit further.

For now, be sure to watch the Ordinary Joe finale live if you can — the promo for it is below, if you are interested in checking that out.

Do you want to see an Ordinary Joe season 2 renewal happen at some point in the future?

Do you want to see an Ordinary Joe season 2 renewal happen at some point in the future?

