Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ve got an update for you on that subject — and also a whole lot more to share!

The first order of business here, though, has to be handing down the bad news, unfortunately, one more time: There is no new episode of the series tonight. Not only that, there’s not one for the next few weeks either. Due to the NFL Playoffs and/or the Winter Olympics, we’re in the midst of the longest in-season hiatus we’ve gotten so far.

Luckily, we do at least have a confirmed return date for when you’ll see Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast again. The network has confirmed that come Sunday, February 27th, The Equalizer is going to be back with some more episodes. With that in mind, we tend to think we’ll get more details in two or three weeks, at the earliest. There’s not an immediate hurry to rush this along, so we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

If there’s a silver lining to this long break, it’s that we will probably have new episodes for a significant chunk of the season the rest of the way, save for a few awards-show interruptions. The most important thing for CBS is that they protect the ratings for The Equalizer, and that’s what they are doing here — even if they are also being rather frustrating with taking the show off the air for so long. Just rest assured that there’s a lot of awesome stuff left for Robyn McCall and the remainder of the other characters, and we’re more than psyched to dive into some of that once more.

