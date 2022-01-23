The Tourist season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Will The Man learn truth?

As you prepare for The Tourist season 1 episode 6 on BBC One next week, there are of course a few things worth diving into.

So where do we start? The natural place is with giving you a clear notice: We’re inching ever closer to the finale. This is coming your way in one week’s time and based on what we’re seeing, we could be getting some of the news we’ve been long craving. Are we finally going to know the truth behind The Man’s identity? Will the pieces fall into place? We know that the story needs an element of truth and beyond that, it has to pay off. There has been so much chaos and if there’s a letdown at the end, we know that people will be disappointed.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get to the details — or at the very least, what we know about the story so far. Take a look at the full The Tourist season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Luci’s (Shalom Brune-Franklin) arrival forces a surprise reckoning for Kosta (Alex Dimitriades) – but will it be enough to free them from his grip?

When the situation spirals dangerously out of control, The Man (Jamie Dornan) and Luci must scramble for safety. Just as Helen (Danielle Macdonald) has a personal epiphany, Lachlan (Damon Herriman) moves to regain control of the situation, causing Helen and The Man to be thrown together once again.

As the net closes in on them, they are forced to take a huge risk to buy themselves time. With the pieces of the puzzle coming together, the truth about The Man’s identity is nearly in his grasp, and it’s clear the answers lie with the Russian woman he’s seen in his dreams. But can he find her before it’s too late?

