Is Melanie Liburd leaving Power Book II: Ghost? Is Carrie Milgram dead?

Is Melanie Liburd leaving Power Book II: Ghost following the events of season 2 episode 8? Is her character of Carrie Milgram dead? After tonight’s episode, there are (SPOILER ALERT) a number of things to talk about within.

We won’t lead you on for too long here: It’s not looking good for the professor. Entering the episode creator Courtney Kemp noted that there would be a big death; as it turns out, that was 100% accurate.

So how did Carrie? Zeke discovered her body hanging in the closing minutes but as it turns out, we don’t think that this was self-inflicted. Monet visited her right before that, and we already know that Mary J. Blige’s character had it out for her. This is a reminder of how dangerous Monet can be, but also how desperate she is in order to ensure that she gets what she wants. With Carrie out of the picture, in her mind things become so much less complicated. (Technically we never saw Monet kill her, but we can read between the lines.)

As for Liburd, her exit makes sense at the moment. Carrie was in too deep and at this point, it was only a matter of time before the character got killed. She’s a fantastic actress and yet, this was a polarizing character mostly due to her being on the periphery, and only really understanding recently some of what was actually going on behind the scenes.

