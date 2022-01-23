Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we about to dive into the world of the Dutton Ranch all over again?

Well, the first thing we can do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: The hiatus continues. Not only that, but it’s continuing for both this show and the 1883 prequel. You’ve gotta wait until January 30 to see the latter. As for the former, the current plan is for season 5 to potentially premiere a little bit later this year.

If there’s one assumption that we can make about season 5 in advance, it’s that the story is going to kick off in a different place for a number of the characters. Take, for example, Jamie Dutton. He decided to kill his biological father Garrett Randall for the sake of protecting his family, but in doing so, he’s also got himself fully under Beth’s control. That’s going to be a major part of season 5.

In general, we’d argue that control is about to become one of the most important parts of the story. John, for example, may be forced to run for Governor as a means of getting control over what’s happening throughout the state. Or, he may unless Jamie can become a puppet. Meanwhile, Beth is trying to stay one step ahead of Market Equities. Even if she was fired from there, she was still able to use them to get more or less whatever she wanted.

The biggest question to wonder in the end here is rather simple: Who is going to control the land? That is, ultimately, the thing that will probably best define the upcoming season. There’s been this battle since the very start of the show and we don’t see that ever settling down. John just has so much real estate; everyone is going to want it.

