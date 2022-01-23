Julian McMahon leaving FBI: Most Wanted after season 3; why?

Tonight, some pretty shocking news came in on FBI: Most Wanted — Julian McMahon is leaving the show at the end of season 3. This news came almost out of nowhere, and he represents yet another original cast member saying goodbye.

For whatever reason, the Most Wanted cast has already undergone a great deal of turmoil and moving forward, the writers are going to need to establish a new lead and a different sort of story to follow. More than likely, the series will come back — they just have to find a way to make the new version work.

In a statement per Deadline, here is some of what McMahon had to say as to the reason for his exit:

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix … These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Hopefully, this statement means that we’ll get a proper exit story that lasts for more than just an episode. We know that this is a procedural but sometimes, it’s good to see things stretch beyond a single episode.

