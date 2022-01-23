Saturday Night Live cold open: Pete Davidson is Novak Djokovic!

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live had the potential to tackle a lot of stuff in the cold open — but of course, politics was the easy route to go. This show often generates the most attention doing something like that and, of course, the battle in the Senate could make for easy fodder.

So did the writers opt to go for that in the opening this time around? Will, they went back to the old well: Laura Ingraham. Kate McKinnon starred as the character and, by and large, this is a sketch that we’ve seen before. What really mattered in this sketch was who was coming on board as the guests. First, you had Aidy Bryant playing the role of Ted Cruz — which we have also seen on the show in the past.

Then, you had Pete Davidson as Novak Djokovic, and it was both hilarious and something we didn’t see coming. We can’t speak to how accurate this impression was, but it was still funny. We have to say something fairly similar about Ego Nwodim paying Candace Owens; we’ve never heard Owens actually speak, so we can’t speak to whether or not this is 100% accurate or not.

Eventually, the “main event” was getting to see James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump. We’ve his schtick a few times this season already but thanks to the writing, it still mostly works. Also, Johnson continues to have arguably the most accurate Trump impression that the show’s ever had. It’s not always the craziest, but it works based largely on the rhythms.

Overall, this was SNL playing the hits but, by and large, most of it was funny. Of course, we do still want them to push the envelope beyond the obvious Fox News spoofs.

What did you think about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

