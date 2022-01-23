Where is 1883 season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+? When will it premiere?

Where is 1883 season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+? If you are waking up this morning with that question, we’re happy to help!

Ultimately, we understand a lot of the confusion that is out there, mostly because we’ve been in this situation with the streaming service already! Think back to the start of this month, when there was no new episode in the early going and we all expected there would be. Instead, we got a behind-the-scenes special and that was it. There wasn’t much of an announcement about a delay, and it took days before everything was sorted out fully.

Well, what we’ve got for you today is a little bit of bittersweet news. There is no new episode of 1883 on the air today, but at least we already have confirmation about it? Paramount+ put out a press release prior to episode 5 streaming making it clear that we’d be waiting until January 30 for episode 6.

As for the reason why, it’s rather complicated. You see, most streaming shows have a substantial amount of time between filming being completed and then being available for viewing. That’s not the case here. Filming only recently concluded on 1883 season 1 and ultimately, we believe the post-production team needs more time to perfect some of these episodes. In a perfect world, we feel like they probably would’ve waited a few more weeks to air the premiere; yet, Paramount+ wanted the show to start at the same time that Yellowstone was still on the air. That gave it a chance to capitalize on its viewership and by and large, it was successful. It enabled 1883 to be the most-watched original series premiere in the history of Paramount+.

Of course, now we’re all paying the consequence for it, and we’re going to have to be rather patient to learn more about what the future holds.

