Billions season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Figuring out Mike Prince

Billions season 6 episode 2 is set to premiere on Showtime next weekend, and of course there’s a lot of interesting stuff to both think about and dive into.

First and foremost, don’t expect this one to arrive early — it was a blessing to get the premiere a little bit prior to when we expected, but we don’t think this will become a trend. This episode should arrive at midnight on January 30, and there’s going to be SO much crazy content that gets thrown in here.

Of course, Mike Prince is going to be at the center of a lot of the stuff you end up seeing, not that this should come as all that great of a surprise. This is someone who is doing whatever he can to run some of Bobby Axelrod’s old business, and in doing so, there are going to be a lot of questions swirling around him. If you are Taylor or Wendy, for example, you probably are wondering what in the world this guy is all about. What is he trying to prove. Who is he trying to manipulate?

For a few more details on that and Chuck’s very ambitious mission, check out the full Billions season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

Prince instructs the trading floor on a new play but is met with skepticism; Taylor and Wendy try to nail down Prince’s intentions; Wags struggles to hide a conflict of interest; Chuck decides to go after the entire billionaire class.

When we hear about the story for Paul Giamatti’s character of the show, there’s one bit of advice we would pass along to him: Good luck. He’s absolutely going to need that and then some if he’s going to try and take on every billionaire out there.

