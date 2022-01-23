Is Yellowjackets new tonight on Showtime? Within this article we’ll hand over an answer to that question, but also dive more into the future.

The first order of business here, of course, should be going ahead and addressing the schedule: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be a new episode in the near future, either. We’ve made it to the end of the road for the time being, though we at least know that a season 2 is coming down the road.

So what can we assume about season 2 right now? The plan appears to be for it to premiere at some point this calendar year, though it’s a little too early to know for sure if that’s going to happen or not. Much of that could come down to the health crisis and/or the schedule established for production. It’s also fair to guess we’ll be saying hello to a grown-up version of Lottie. At the end of the season 1 finale we learned that she is still alive in the present, and we have to guess that she’s running some sort of cult.

Meanwhile, how is Taissa connected to all of this? Judging from the shrine we saw, it’s fair to speculate on it. there are a lot of secrets still to be revealed in the past, as well; there are several characters (take Van, for example) who we have yet to see in the present in any shape or form.

