Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13: When to expect more details

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 is almost sure to be a big episode for a number of different reasons. For starters, it’s the first after a long hiatus!

If you have not heard the news as of yet, there is no new episode next week, the week after, or the week after next. The current plan is for Taylor Kinney and the rest of the cast to return with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23.

Unfortunately, NBC did not give away all that much in the way of scoop as to what’s coming in the most-recent promo. Not only that, but there’s a good chance that they won’t be revealing a whole lot more in the way of new details over the next week or two, either. Typically, this is a network that shares more info around two or three weeks before a given episode airs, and we don’t see them deviating from that all that much in this instance. After all, if you promote a show like this too early, then there is very much a real possibility that viewers may not remember it when it matters a little bit later on down the line.

Ultimately, we do think people out there have a good understanding of the rhythm of Chicago Fire at this point. Odds are, you’re going to have a chance to see some sort of fantastic rescue mission, but then also some personal stories to keep you invested in the firefighters behind the scenes. There’s still a good bit of season left to come and with that in mind, we don’t tend to think that they will be rushing into just about anything.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13?

How do you think the rest of this season is going to go, and what have you felt about most of it so far? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

