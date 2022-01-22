Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 promo: A hero cop, or a villain?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 is going to be coming on CBS come Friday, January 28. More than likely, it will be the last episode until the end of the Winter Olympics.

When you consider that long break, you better hope for an episode that pulls out all of the stops and keeps us entertained from start to finish. So what did the promo for “Cold Comfort” give away? It was brief, but also still compelling.

Danny Reagan serves as our narrator for what’s coming up, and his dialogue hints at a pretty simple premise: What happens when a “hero cop” actually turns out to be dirty? Is this a case of a façade saying one thing and facts saying another? That’s, at the very least, what it looks like at the moment. Through this episode Danny may end up being forced to figure out the truth, and doing this could end up coming at a great cost. If he ends up shattering the reputation of this cop, it could hurt a lot of people who felt good about their actions. Maybe that cop was actually improving the reputation of the NYPD … but you can’t ignore facts. They are what they are, and that is something that we’re sure Danny will enforce as this case progresses on.

There’s not a whole lot else teased from the promo alone, but if this cop’s “heroic” actions become somewhat of a public story, we tend to think that Frank will be very much involved in this case, as well. After all, this could be an instance of a single event having huge ramifications for the entire police force. We tend to think he’ll have some feedback on this at some point.

