Better Call Saul season 6: A new way to prepare further

For those of you who were not aware already, Better Call Saul season 6 is coming at some point this calendar year. There is no formal premiere date yet, but we do have a better feeling that we’re inching closer to an announcement with each passing day.

To us, there’s also a sign of potential good news coming courtesy of a PaleyFest panel!

If you look below, you can see a post below all about a panel that is happening at the Dolby Theatre on April 9. Odds are, there is going to be an opportunity to hear about the final season throughout that panel, and maybe even see a number of notable names involved in the show. Typically these panels happen at around the time the casts and crews have something to promote, so we’ve got a good feeling that we’re going to see the final season kick off over the next several months.

Hopefully, this means that a premiere date is forthcoming — early word suggests that the season will be split into halves, and that means theoretically that we could get the first part of the season while the editors work on perfecting the second and final batch. We think personally it behooves AMC to get the first part of the season out before June; that way, they can be a part of Emmy eligibility for both this year and then also 2023 with the final batch. The more buzz they can get around the network overall, the better.

As for the story of Better Call Saul season 6, the only thing we’re confident about is that we’ll start to connect this show’s timeline to that of Breaking Bad. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Jimmy’s future alter ego Gene in here, as well.

