Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January, 22, 2022?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you about to have a chance to get an installment for the second straight week?

There’s a lot to get into within this piece, but let’s kick things off here with this: You are going to see a new episode tonight! There is a lot to be psyched about here, as former cast member Will Forte is coming back and hopefully, he’ll be bringing back some of his old characters. He’s not the only alum to come on this season, as we saw Jason Sudeikis stop by a little bit earlier on. (For those wondering, the musical guest is Måneskin — you can see their interaction with Forte and Kenan Thompson in the promo below.)

So what sort of sketches can we expect to see? We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of Biden press conference cold open, given that this is something that we saw over the past several days. Yet, will there be enough meat on the metaphorical bone here? Would the show be better off going in a different direction here? Obviously, we expect a couple of familiar faces from Forte’s past in the episode, but there’s probably not that much pressure to bring back MacGruber. Remember that this character already has a series over on Peacock.

This episode is not the final episode to air in the month of January, as it was announced a matter of days ago that Willem Dafoe is going to be hosting the January 29 installment. He’s such an accomplished actor and honestly, we’re shocked that we haven’t seen a lot of him on SNL already over the years. It also remains to be seen if there are any new episodes at all during the Olympics.

What do you want to see on the Will Forte episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend?

