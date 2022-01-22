The Blacklist season 9 episode 10: When to expect more details!

If you’re like us, there is a great chance you’re really eager to learn more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 on NBC. How can you not after the way this past one ended?

Unfortunately, it does feel like we’re going to be waiting a while to see the next chapter of this story — as of right now, it looks like The Blacklist is returning on Friday, February 25. It’s a new timeslot for the show, and it will likely be there for the rest of the season.

New The Blacklist video! Check out our thoughts on this past episode below! After you watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are theories, reviews, and some other good things coming your way that you don’t want to miss.

It’s been pretty clear for a while that NBC isn’t even bothering to give the show good episode promos at this point. With that in mind, you’ll probably be waiting a while to get more insight on what lies ahead. If we’re lucky, we’ll get an official episode title and a handful of details when we get around to the second week of February.

What do we think this episode will be about? More than likely, there will be an element of the story themed around what happened at the end of episode 9. Raymond Reddington realizes now that some helped Vandyke to get to the restaurant the night Liz Keen died, and Dembe is not exactly the person responsible. Our hope is that we’ll get at least a few different hints as to what’s to come in episode 13, but we’ll probably be stuck waiting a while to get all the answers. After all, isn’t that just the way things go with this show? It often feels that way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 10?

Do you think we’ll learn who is responsible for guiding Vandyke the night Liz was killed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







