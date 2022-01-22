Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 12 brought about a major change for Thomas Magnum, but mostly in his personal life.

If you recall, at the end of last season he and Lia got into a bit of a rough patch after she hid the truth about her father from him — and pretty much everyone else, as well. This led to the two having a wall between them and when they saw each other in the episode, it was 100% awkward. She did apologize, but at the end of the episode she recognized that she needed to do some soul-searching. She was struggling with how she was perceived, and also the pressure of being a cop when her own colleagues could make judgments about her based solely on her family.

So where does all of this leave Magnum? Single, and for the first time really since the start of season 3, in a place where he and Higgins are at the same time. We know that she’s been having romantic dreams about him and with that in mind, is there a chance that something big could happen before the end of this season? Maybe, but we don’t quite think they’re going to be rushing to get together next week.

It’s also certainly possible that Magnum and Lia could end up getting back together again down the road. She’s not leaving HPD, even if we have to wait and see how much more of her we see on-screen. She still agreed to the occasional favor if he needs it at the station.

In general, you could argue that change is a huge part of almost every story in episode 12. As it turns out, TC decided to be the foster parent for Cade, while Rick is in the process of getting set to be a father, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI and what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Magnum PI season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







