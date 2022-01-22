Snowpiercer season 3 spoilers: A bigger story than ever before?

In just a matter of days the Snowpiercer season 3 premiere arrives on TNT, and we know already that things are going to be bonkers. We’re going to be seeing new parts of the world, there are big questions about Melanie’s future, and of course there are plenty of other things that you won’t see coming. Even when it comes to some of the characters you know, there are still a few ways that they could surprise you.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Entertainment Weekly, take a look at some of Daveed Diggs had to say on the subject of what’s coming up:

The show was already on 11, I think, so I guess maybe it’s on 12 this season. So many things happen. There’s a ton of action, but what I liked about shooting this season was that there are a lot of big, emotional, character-driven revelations that happen in some of the most action-packed moments. There’s a great storyline between Layton and Josie (Katie McGuinness), and how their relationship is shifting or adapting, based on Layton maybe having a child and how that’s going to work out. A lot of the moments that they have to talk about that are while they’re doing some completely extreme thing, on some crazy mission. I like that about this season, that there’s an effort to keep the emotional journeys alive even in the action-y moments. There’s some new sets that are pretty cool, there’s some new characters introduced that I can’t talk about, but there’s a lot of fun discoveries this season. There’s a lot of new stuff. For people who have been watching the show, you haven’t seen it all.

Diggs wouldn’t confirm much of anything when it comes to Melanie’s future on the new season, so that’s just something we’ll have to watch out for. We know that from our end, we’re expecting the most ambitious version of the story we’ve ever seen. It’s so much more than just the title train or Layton and Melanie’s journey at this point.

