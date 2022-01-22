As We See It season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Following the events of the season 1 finale, can you expect an As We See It season 2 renewal at Amazon? Or, is this going to be more of the end of the road? Within this article we’ll hand down an answer to that, and also look a little more towards whatever the future holds.

First and foremost, let’s take a look at where things are right now: Amazon has not announced anything in regards to the half-hour drama’s future. Do we think there’s a good chance of it? Potentially. It has a big-name producer in Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) behind the scenes, and it is tackling an important issue in people with autism. There isn’t enough neurodivergent representation on TV and you can argue that this show is trying to change that while also telling a compelling story.

Amazon will, as they so often do, look at a number of different factors in determining where things go from here with As We See It. First and foremost, they’ll take a look at total viewers. Is the show popular enough in a vacuum to come back for more episodes? That absolutely matters. Beyond that, they’ll then take a larger look at what the retention is — i.e. how many people stuck around to the finale after first watching the premiere. They want some sort of evidence, after all, that there would be people interested in seeing more of this world a little bit later on.

If the show gets a second season, odds are you’ll have to wait at least a year in order to see it. There’s the waiting period for Amazon to announce something and then after that, you have to go through the process of waiting for it to film, be edited together, and then actually air. A good bit of patience will be required here.

