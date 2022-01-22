Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 spoilers: Danny, Baez find a dirty cop!

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13? There’s certainly a lot to get into here, starting with this: You will have another new episode airing next week! “Cold Comfort” is the title for the hour, and within this one Danny and Baez could contend with a shocking case — one that starts with an assault on a cop, and one that ends with them realizing that said cop is so much dirtier than they initially realized.

To get a few more details on this right now, let’s kick things off here with the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Cold Comfort” – Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As is often the case with this show there’s clearly a LOT of different stuff going on, and you’ll have a chance to see how each member of the Reagans is able to contend with it. Erin’s story could end up being one of the funnier ones, and maybe that will be a nice change of pace due to everything that she’s had going on the last little while with her potential run for District Attorney.

