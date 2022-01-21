Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 12 preview

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to offer up an answer to that question — but then also take a look ahead at the same time.

So where should we start off here? We suppose the first thing to do is share what is some great news: After all, the Jay Hernandez series will be on the air again tonight! There’s a new episode that will be starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Angels Sometimes Kill,” and we have it on good authority already that this is going to be emotional.

Want to get a few more details all about it? Then be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Angels Sometimes Kill” – Shammy (Christopher Thornton) asks Magnum and Higgins to locate his missing friend, a homeless veteran. Also, T.C. tries to get Cade to return to school, but quickly learns it’s not that simple, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that there will be of course a handful of moments to better understand Cade, given that he’s been such a recurring presence on the show as of late. We’re already expecting that this is going to be an emotional episode for Magnum and Higgins as they try to find the homeless veteran. One of the things that this show has done a great job at over the years is taking a close look at serious issues impacting the military. It’s a cause near and dear to Magnum, Higgins, and TC, and we tend to think it will be explored still for some time.

