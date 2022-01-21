Yellowjackets season 2: A behind-the-scenes progress report

We know that a Yellowjackets season 2 is happening at Showtime, but how far along are things at this current moment?

We’ve heard already that the plan — or at least the potential plan — is to get new episodes on the air by the end of the year and to make the show an annual event. That’s not always an easy thing to pull off, since the writers’ room has to go pretty directly into filming and then from there, these episodes have to be edited together.

So where are things right now? Let’s just say there’s a lot of work to be done. Following the finale this past weekend, here is what Melanie Lynskey (who plays the adult version of Shauna) had to say to the New York Times:

I know they haven’t even gotten into the writers’ room yet, so I want to give them a minute [before I start pressing about season 2]. But I definitely want to ask questions. I really think I probably drive them crazy.

We’re sure that there are going to be at least a few updates shared throughout the production process but in general, we don’t think Showtime is going to be TOO eager to give a whole lot away here … mostly because they don’t have to. We’d be willing to wager that the audience is going to grow for this show significantly between season 1 and season 2 and with that in mind, they can let a lot of the content more or less speak for itself.

